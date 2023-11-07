Save the Children and other humanitarian aid agencies call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to reject growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, despite mounting international pressure, including numerous large-scale protests over the weekend that were attended by hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.

We speak to Janti Soeripto, CEO and president of Save the Children, who made a united call with several other heads of humanitarian agencies for an immediate ceasefire.

