North Carolina’s fifth state veterans nursing home opens in Kernersville

North Carolina's fifth state nursing home for veterans opened Tuesday in Kernersville. The other four across the state are in Fayetteville, Kinston, Black Mountain and Salisbury.

“When our active military service ends for veterans, we owe them not only honor and respect, which is critical — but real — help,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, one of the speakers at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “And this Veterans Home is an example of that help.”

Kathleen Banks, the administrator for the Veterans Nursing Home in Kernersville, also spoke during the event. She said the nursing home is split up into different sections.

“What you will see on each side is two different households,” said Banks. “It's color coded and they're colored in different colors for a purpose. We have a memory support unit — they will house 24 beds. We also have three other households that will house 32 beds.”

In total, the nursing home has 120 beds. The newly built North Carolina State Veterans Home will include private rooms and baths, 24-hour nursing care, pharmacy services, and hospice care.

Requirements for veterans who may apply include serving on active duty for at least one day other than for training purposes, being a resident of North Carolina for at least 2 years, and needing help with things such as bathing, feeding or mobility.

