Concerns are mounting over free speech in Israel as war rages on

Published October 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinian people in Skopje, North Macedonia on Oct. 20, 2023. (Photo by Robert Atanasovski/AFP via Getty Images)
Palestinians, as well as some left-wing Jewish-Israelis, are facing death threats, suspensions from school, and are even being fired from their jobs for their social media posts expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Chantal Da Silva, who has been reporting on this for NBC News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now