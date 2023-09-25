Three months after InMusic acquisition, Moog cuts jobs

Moog Music, a famed synthesizer manufacturer that has been Asheville-based for more than a decade, laid off part of its staff on Friday.

The total number of workersaffected is unclear. Neither Moog nor representatives from InMusic – the company that acquired the factory – responded to requests for comment from BPR.

Representatives from the Moogseum, a museum in downtown Asheville funded by the nonprofit Bob Moog Foundation, also did not respond to requests for comment.

Moog Director of Service Taylor Mott estimated between 20 and 25 positions of the facility's 60 positions were slashed.

A since-deleted Facebook post from former Moog employee Adam Strange.

A former Moog employee, Adam Strange, posted on Facebook about the layoffs. In a since-deleted post, Strange wrote “Moog just fired everybody.”

Due to a nondisclosure agreement, Strange told BPR he cannot share any additional information.

Earlier this year, Moog employed around 90 people, according to reporting from The Asheville Citizen-Times.

When InMusic acquired Moog in June, Moog President Joe Richardson wrote in a statement that he was “thrilled to join this group of talented, like-minded people who support our mission as we continue to design and build the world’s best-sounding electronic musical instruments.”

Richardson also described InMusic as a “partner that honors our values, mission, and legacy” and that “the future is bright for Moog.”

Prior to acquisition, Moog was employee-owned since 2015.

In June 2022, workers launched a union campaign through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. That campaign was unsuccessful.

When Moog was acquired by InMusic in 2023, employees with shares received a payout and the employee ownership program came to an end.

InMusic bills itself as a “family of leading music technology and consumer electronics brands.” The company is based in Cumberland, Rhode Island, and oversees audio electronics companies like AIR Music Tech, Akai Professional, and Rane.