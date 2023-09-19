Elon University to open new law school in Charlotte

Elon University officially opened its Charlotte regional campus in South End on Tuesday and announced plans to open a part-time law school beginning in fall 2024.

The Elon Law Flex Program will begin accepting applications for the program starting Oct. 1. The in-person law school will be the only one of its kind in Charlotte — currently the largest U.S. city without a law school.

Classes for Elon’s new program will kick off next fall, pending approval by the American Bar Association and The Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The Law Flex program will be geared toward working professionals who want to study law. The program will give students a chance to complete a law degree in four years.

Elon University President Connie Book said bringing the program to Charlotte will be crucial for the school's community growth.

“We know providing opportunities for Elon students to put their knowledge to work through service, internships, research and leadership results in stronger outcomes, and we look forward to introducing Elon’s leading learning model to the city of Charlotte,” Book said in a statement.

Elon comes to the Queen City! We're excited to announce our newest Regional learning center in the South End. Plans are underway to offer a part-time @ElonLaw degree program and are already hosting Sports Management students. Full story here: https://t.co/l67fJRPvre pic.twitter.com/QNttqdVxke — Elon University (@elonuniversity) September 19, 2023

The program will be located at Elon University regional center located in South End at 330 West Tremont Ave., which will also accommodate undergraduate students who are majoring and minoring in sports management.

Charlotte has lacked a law school for more than half a decade, since the closure of the for-profit Charlotte School in 2017.