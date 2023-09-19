© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Elon University to open new law school in Charlotte

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
Elon University President Connie Book
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Elon University President Connie Book speaks at the law school and Charlotte center launch.

Elon University officially opened its Charlotte regional campus in South End on Tuesday and announced plans to open a part-time law school beginning in fall 2024.

The Elon Law Flex Program will begin accepting applications for the program starting Oct. 1. The in-person law school will be the only one of its kind in Charlotte — currently the largest U.S. city without a law school.

Classes for Elon’s new program will kick off next fall, pending approval by the American Bar Association and The Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The Law Flex program will be geared toward working professionals who want to study law. The program will give students a chance to complete a law degree in four years.

Elon University President Connie Book said bringing the program to Charlotte will be crucial for the school's community growth.

“We know providing opportunities for Elon students to put their knowledge to work through service, internships, research and leadership results in stronger outcomes, and we look forward to introducing Elon’s leading learning model to the city of Charlotte,” Book said in a statement.

The program will be located at Elon University regional center located in South End at 330 West Tremont Ave., which will also accommodate undergraduate students who are majoring and minoring in sports management.

Charlotte has lacked a law school for more than half a decade, since the closure of the for-profit Charlotte School in 2017.

