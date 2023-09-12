© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Fundraiser started for farm worker who died working in hot field near Raleigh

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
GoFundMe

The family of 30-year-old Jose Arturo Gonzalez Mendoza has started a GoFundMe seeking financial support, a week after the seasonal farm worker in Nash County died while working at Barnes Farms. Mendoza was working in North Carolina with an H-2A visa, which is for temporary agricultural workers. There are nearly 15,000 H-2A visa holders in the state, harvesting a variety of crops.

Before 911 was called, Mendoza told management that he wasn’t feeling well while harvesting. When paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead.

The Barnes Farming Corporation said they are working with the North Carolina Growers Association to cover the cost of Mendoza’s funeral and counseling for its employees.

While the North Carolina Department of Labor and the farm are investigating the cause of his death, his family says his death was caused by the combination of dehydration and heat stress while working.

His family told WFAE last week that workers at the farm were not always provided enough food and water throughout the day.

Workers loaded watermelons onto a truck last week in Wilson County, on a day when temperatures were in the 90s. Extreme heat is a challenge for outdoor workers.
Health
Workers are at risk in extreme heat, but North Carolina has no protections
David Boraks

Along with the state investigation, the nonprofit advocacy group El Centro Hispano is working with Mendoza’s family to get his case to the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh.

Mendoza is survived by his wife and two sons.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
