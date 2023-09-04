Davidson will start ticketing people for jaywalking this week

A pedestrian safety campaign in the Town of Davidson takes a new turn this week when police begin handing out $30 citations to people who jaywalk, or cross streets at the wrong time or place.

The new policy starts Tuesday and follows a month of verbal warnings and education about the town's pedestrian safety ordinance.

"We want everyone to be safe. There is so much activity in these pedestrian safety zones, we ask that everyone use the approved crosswalks to avoid any more pedestrian injuries or fatalities," Town Manager Jamie Justice said in a statement.

Davidson adopted the policy last fall after at least three people were struck and killed by drivers in recent years. The town has also improved crossings by installing additional crosswalks, push-button crosswalk lights and new signs.

Major intersections downtown now have all-way stops for pedestrians, so no traffic can move while pedestrians are crossing.

A town spokeswoman said police also will enforce traffic rules that require cars to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.

Enforcement will initially focus on two high-traffic areas: Main Street between from Griffith Street and Eugenia Street and Jetton Street from Milkbread to Harris Teeter.