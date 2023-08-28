In photos: Around UNC's Chapel Hill campus after a faculty member was shot and killed

Freelance photographer Matt Ramey was on assignment for WUNC after a gunman shot and killed a faculty member in a science building at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill on Monday, August 28, 2023. Here are photos from around campus after officials gave the all clear.

Matt Ramey / For WUNC Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol stand guard at UNC-Chapel Hill after a shooting of a faculty member on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Matt Ramey / For WUNC An FBI agent at UNC-Chapel Hill after a shooting left one faculty member dead on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Matt Ramey / For WUNC An FBI Evidence Response Team at UNC-Chapel Hill after a gunman shot and killed a faculty member inside Caudill Labs.



Matt Ramey / For WUNC Students walk an uncharacteristically empty path at UNC following a shooting of a faculty member on Monday, August 28, 2023. Students and faculty barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms until the lockdown was lifted around 4:15 p.m.

Matt Ramey / For WUNC UNC Police and FBI officials on the scene after a shooting of a faculty member at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday, August 28, 2023. About two hours after the first alert went out, officers were still arriving in droves, with about 50 police vehicles at the scene and helicopters circling over the school.

Matt Ramey / For WUNC FBI agents enter the crime scene at UNC where a faculty member was shot and killed on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Matt Ramey / For WUNC A sign outside Caudill Labs, the scene of a fatal shooting of a faculty member at UNC on Monday, August 28, 2023.