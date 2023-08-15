A culture clash in a changing city: How three Asian water buffaloes got loose in Charlotte

Even fast-growing Charlotte still has a few rural corners, and James Road has seen its share of livestock as old farmland gives way to the creep of suburbia in a corner of northeast Charlotte. But Asian water buffaloes wandering around earlier this summer was a singular event. Edgar Maquan saw them on the news and quickly figured out they belonged to his mom’s neighbor.

“I was like, ‘Wow, how come he has those animals right here?’ But it was cool,” Maquan said.

Lisa Worf / WFAE Edgar Maquan's family is from Guatemala. They have two chickens, and living next to George Joseph's farm reminds them of home.

Two were corralled within a couple of hours, but a third made it five miles south through busy intersections to Albemarle Road Elementary School — where it was deemed a threat and euthanized by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

What to make of those buffaloes on the loose? That answer touches on a cultural misunderstanding, a changing city and a set of surprised, but supportive neighbors from various homelands.

The buffaloes’ home for a short time was a 7-acre plot they shared with lots of farm animals. Maquan’s family, who are originally from Guatemala, likes having the animals close.

“It makes me feel … like back home we used to have chickens, goats and sheep everywhere. I like it. It’s pretty nice,” Maquan said.

'We like the buffalo meat. There’s a lot of demand for that'

The farm belongs to George Joseph, who comes from an agricultural family in south India and grew up with water buffaloes. He immigrated to Charlotte nearly 30 years ago. He said he didn’t know the official name was Asian water buffalo.

Lisa Worf / WFAE George Joseph purchased his property five years ago. He now has goats, sheep, pigs, ducks, rabbits and guinea fowl, but no water buffalo. Sweetie (shown) is a pet.

“We use that for milking. Their poop is a good fertilizer. The male ones we use for working in the field,” Joseph said.

He says if he lost the water buffaloes in India, it wouldn’t be a news story.

Joseph is a real estate agent and leads a team that flips houses. Five years ago when Joseph bought the land where he and his wife live, he didn’t expect to start a small farm. But he got his first lawn-mowing bill for $800 and decided he could get the job done cheaper with some animal labor.

Iris Navarro / Courtesy "Charlotte is invaded. Close the Jumangi Board," wrote Charlotte resident Iris Navarro, who took this photo of one of the escaped water buffalo in her front yard.

“In the beginning, we started with three cows. Then we bought four, five goats. And after two years, I bought some sheep. Sheep eat more grass than goats,” Joseph said.

That’s all legal with a permit and permissible in Charlotte as long as you have neighbors who don’t file complaints. You can have a cow in Charlotte — you just need two acres for it to roam and the proper shelter. Goats and sheep need a quarter of an acre each.

Joseph no longer has the cows, but he grew his herd of goats and sheep over the years. He also raises pigs, rabbits, ducks and guinea fowl. On wires above, sit a dozen or so vultures. He likes the birds because they keep things clean.