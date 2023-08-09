© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Erosion from Lake Michigan threatens Chicago's South Side shoreline

Published August 9, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
Aerial view, looking north, of Chicago, Illinois. (Interim Archives/Getty Images)
Aerial view, looking north, of Chicago, Illinois. (Interim Archives/Getty Images)

For residents of Chicago’s South Side, the beaches of Lake Michigan have long been a source of neighborhood pride But now those beaches are in danger of disappearing because of flooding and erosion. Climate change is likely to make the problem worse.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Siri Chilukuri, environmental justice fellow with our partners at Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now