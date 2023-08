Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Blaise Gainey, political reporter for WPLN, about special elections Thursday for Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones. Both were ousted by the Republican-led state house after staging a gun control protest on the House floor in April.

