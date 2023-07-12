Republican lawmakers in NC propose slew of controversial education policies

Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina recently packed a long list of controversial education provisions into a bill that will be heard in the House education committee Wednesday.

Senate Bill 90 now brings together a collection of politicized policies, making it easier for parents to:



Challenge school library books and prosecute librarians

Challenge instructional materials

Force a superintendent to be dismissed or receive a reduction in pay

Request for their child to be reassigned to another school or district

Be informed if their child identifies as transgender or is at risk of suicide

Senators Michael Lazzara, R-Onslow, Amy Galey, R-Alamance, and Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, introduced many of those provisions Tuesday night in a committee substitute, which is a method for amending an existing bill.

The bill still contains its original content — which allows school administrators to search a student who may be violating a school policy — as well as some policies that were contained in other bills proposed this session.

Here’s a legislative summary of the full bill .

This is a developing story and will be updated.

