© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte considers leasing Huntersville site for a solar farm to help meet its climate goals

WHQR | By David Boraks
Published July 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
The city of Charlotte has several solar farms in development that would help cut its use of fossil fuels to power public facilities.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
The city of Charlotte has several solar farms in development that would help cut its use of fossil fuels to power public facilities.

The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday night on whether to lease city land for a solar farm that eventually will help the city meet its climate goals by cutting the use of fossil fuels for electricity.

The 11-acre site is just north of Historic Rural Hill near Charlotte Water's McDowell Creek wastewater treatment plant. A private company called McDowell Creek Solar plans a 1.2-megawatt solar farm in partnership with the local electric cooperative, Energy United, which would help power the wastewater plant's operations.

The farm's generating capacity is equal to all the solar Charlotte has on public buildings now. It would bring the city a step closer to its Strategic Energy Action Plan goal of powering all city buildings from zero-carbon sources by 2030, said Sarah Hazel, the city's chief sustainability and resiliency officer.

"This one project really represents a key opportunity to capitalize on a site that is unique for the city of Charlotte, that can, in one project, do something that is taking us multiple projects to do across our rooftops, for example," Hazel said.

If the City Council approves, the solar developer would lease the site for $1 a year for 20 years. Charlotte Water would buy the electricity through Energy United in the form of what are called Renewable Energy Credits. That will add about $19,000 to $24,000 a year to the city's electric bill.

Hazel said the Huntersville project could begin generating electricity by 2024.

The city also is working with a different developer on a much larger 35-megawatt solar farm in Statesville. And it recently sought bids for another similar project in the Charlotte area.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter

Select Your Email Format

David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
See stories by David Boraks