Friday Feedback for May 26, 2023

Intro: As your public media station, WHQR takes listener input very seriously and for a number of years we aired a regular feature called, “Friday Feedback”. We've heard from listeners who missed this short review of questions and comments along with updates about the station. From here forward, as we have listener voices and information to share, you'll find it all on our reboot of "Friday Feedback".

Here’s WHQR Station Manager, Kevin Crane.

Kevin Crane: We got Feedback from our listeners recently about WHQR Classical. My personal favorite was from Susan, who wrote us to about a recent trivia contest and Jemila’s program “Stage & Screen.” She writes “One of the questions was what year did Jurassic Park come out and thanks to listening to Jemila that same afternoon I knew the answer! 1993! WHQR keeps me informed on many fronts. Thanks Jemila. And by the way, our team won!”

Sheryl wrote in the hopes of finding a particular song. “I am trying to identify a song that I heard today at around 4pm on “The Third Floor”. The website for this program is not working so I wasn’t able to access a schedule for today. It was a 12th century piece with female vocalists chanting. Can you help me identify this piece?” We usually direct our listeners to the website of music programs we don’t produce where they list their playlists. In this case, the program “The Third Floor” has ceased production as of last summer, so the website is not current. This sent our Program Director Ken Campbell into our aircheck archive to listen to the recorded program, where he came up with the answer for Sheryl. The song was “O Eclessia" by Hildegard von Bingen, and Ken even sent Sheryl a YouTube link to a recording of the song. Your local public radio station at work.

Rachel Keith on our news team got a very nice “thank you” for her reporting on Teacher Appreciation Week last week. Kylee Maarschalk, a teacher at New Hanover High School wrote “I had to reach out to share my sincere gratitude for the beautiful piece you created for teacher appreciation. I'm writing this with red-rimmed eyes after listening with my first block class and completely having to hide my face so they wouldn't see my ugly cry. I and the other teacher mentioned in the piece have both been receiving an outpouring of love and gratitude all morning and it's all because of you and your great reporting! Thank you so much--you've truly left a lifelong impact on me through this creation. I'm totally bookmarking the story link to relisten to on tough days!” You can find Rachel’s report and all our news stories on the WHQR Home Page at whqr.org. Speaking as someone with a child in public schools, I’d like to express my appreciation to all our teachers. It’s not an easy job, but we’re glad you’re doing it.

I want to say thank you to everyone who attended our spring fundraising luncheon featuring NPR Founding Mother Susan Stamberg. It was a terrific event, Susan loved meeting and talking to our listeners and answering your questions, and we all had a great time. If you were unable to attend, I have some good news for you: Excerpts from the event and from an interview with Susan will be featured on an upcoming Coastline with Rachel Lewis Hilburn.

Thanks to everyone for your comments. We always love to hear from our listeners. We're on Facebook and Twitter, or write an email for Friday Feedback to feedback@whqr.org. We look forward to hearing from you.