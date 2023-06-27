© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Supreme Court rules against fringe legal election theory

Published June 27, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

In a closely watched election case, the Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that state constitutions, enforced by state courts, do protect voting rights in federal elections.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Spencer Overton, a professor of law at George Washington University, who also worked on voting rights issues as a senior official in the Justice Department during the Obama administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now