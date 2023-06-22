© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in water rights case

Published June 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

The Supreme Court Thursday ruled against the Navajo Nation in a big dispute over water rights. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion, saying that an 1868 treaty with the Navajo Nation did not require the U.S. government to take steps to secure water access for the tribe.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Monte Mills, a professor at the University of Washington School of Law and director of the school’s Native American Law Center. He co-authored an amicus brief in the case on behalf of a number of tribal nations in this case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now