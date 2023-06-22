© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
New national standards aim to improve transparency in newborn care

Published June 22, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
A neonatal nurse cares for a premature baby. (Hannah McKay/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Preterm babies often spend time in neonatal intensive care units while they recover from birth complications. But not all hospitals have the staffing and equipment needed to care for the most serious health conditions.

Now, The American Academy of Pediatrics has come out with its first set of national standards to evaluate levels of neonatal care.

Boston neonatologist Ann Stark will lead a team that will use the standards to verify if hospitals are meeting requirements so that families and physicians can make the best decisions about newborn care. She speaks with Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

