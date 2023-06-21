© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

What happens when a freeway divides a community?

Published June 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
Traffic on Interstate 5 in National City, Calif. near the home of Margaret Godshalk. (Andrew Bowen/KPBS)
Traffic on Interstate 5 in National City, Calif. near the home of Margaret Godshalk. (Andrew Bowen/KPBS)

Freeways are the backbone of America’s transportation. The roads connect cities and towns and allow for commerce. But many residents were displaced to make way for freeways and the neighborhoods they run through, many of which are low-income communities of color, continue to suffer the consequences.

Andrew Bowen of KPBS’ podcast “Freeway Exit” brings us this excerpt which focuses on a longtime resident of a California neighborhood that was devastated by a freeway.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

