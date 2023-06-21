© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Nebraska's law banning gender-affirming care for minors impacts its LGBTQ community

Published June 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
Marcus Pennell is a student journalist at University of Nebraska Omaha. (Courtesy of Joshua Foo)
Marcus Pennell is a student journalist at University of Nebraska Omaha. (Courtesy of Joshua Foo)

Nebraska is one of at least 17 states that have passed laws banning gender-affirming care for minors.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with student journalist at the University of Nebraska Omaha Marcus Pennell. He has been hearing from people in his community who are directly impacted by Nebraska’s law, which goes into effect in October.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now