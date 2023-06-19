© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Israel-Palestine West Bank violence leaves at least 4 dead, dozens injured

Published June 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT

At least four Palestinians are dead following strikes by Israeli helicopter gunships in the occupied West Bank this morning. Among the dead was a 15-year-old boy. A gunbattle has been ongoing in the city of Jenin between Israeli troops and militants.

Reuters Jerusalem correspondent Emily Rose joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

