WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Researchers in Wisconsin develop hearing test for Hmong speakers

Published June 16, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

The aging Hmong population in the U.S. has not been able to properly access hearing tests and treatment. That’s because hearing tests are offered in English or other widely spoken languages such as Spanish. But Wisconsin’s Hmong community now has access to a hearing test in their native language.

WUWM’s Lina Tran tells us how researchers in Wisconsin developed it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

