WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Mount Mayon, one of the Philippines' most active volcanos, is erupting

By Ashley Westerman
Published June 14, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT

Over the weekend, Mount Mayon began oozing lava after weeks of increased seismic activity. Scientists aren't sure what to expect next.

