WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

California emissions bill aims to hold large companies accountable

Published June 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline. (Adam Lau/AP)
California could become the first state to require big companies to track and disclose greenhouse gas emissions. A new bill aims to improve accountability by providing a clearer picture of the environmental cost of banking at Wells Fargo, or eating a burger from In N’ Out, McDonald’s or Burger King.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes hears about the legislation from Max Graham, a food and agriculture fellow for our editorial partner, Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

