After Moore County electric attacks, lawmakers want tougher penalties for future incidents

People who attack utility infrastructure would face tougher penalties under a bill that passed its first House hearing on Tuesday.

The legislation is a response to the shooting attack on electric substations in Moore County last December, which left the entire county in the dark for days.

The bill would create a new felony charge for people who attack an energy facility. They’d face a $250,000 fine and up to eight years in prison. Attacks resulting in a death would result in even more prison time. The bill would also make it a felony to trespass at electric and other energy facilities.

The new penalties would take effect in December and wouldn’t apply to suspects in the Moore County attack. No arrests have been made yet, but the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Moore, says he’s confident the people responsible will be caught.

"The FBI is working on it," he told a House committee on Tuesday. "We have the greatest law enforcement detectives and minds in the world on the case. They did a very good job of covering their tracks. But it’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when."

Lawmakers have taken no action on another bill prompted by the Moore County attack. That bill would require utility companies to install security systems at all electric substations; it was filed by Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, back in January but never got a committee hearing.

McInnis said Tuesday that he doesn't want to see his criminal penalties bill amended, so it's unlikely the security mandate legislation will be added.

McInnis' bill has already passed the Senate unanimously, so quick passage in the House could get it to the governor's desk in the coming weeks.