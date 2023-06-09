© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

Nationwide shortage of monkeys used for scientific and medical experiments

Published June 9, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

A simmering shortage of lab monkeys for scientific and medical research in the United States has come to a boil: Prices for lab monkeys, which are overwhelmingly imported, are 15 times what they were pre-COVID, according to the Nikkei news service from Japan.

There are several factors at play: COVID-19 saw a huge demand for lab monkeys testing out vaccines and therapies. China has stopped exporting lab monkeys. And in Cambodia, the largest source of non-human primates, a smuggling scandal alleged to involve the trafficking of primates from the wild, has made U.S. companies hesitant to import from there.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Carolyn Johnson, science reporter at The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now