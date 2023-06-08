© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Public transit ridership remains low as systems face credit downgrades

Published June 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) passengers wait for a train in Oakland, Calif. (Ben Margot/AP)

Public transit systems continued to face difficulty as they try to get riders back on board after a pandemic-induced drop in use. S&P Global Ratings lowered California’s Bay Area Rapid Transit District credit rating two notches to A+ late last week, hinting at the possibility of more downgrades to come. Transit systems in Washington D.C. and San Francisco also have a negative outlook.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins Scott Tong to discuss the latest and how transit can plot a path back to stability.

