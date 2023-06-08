© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.

China expands tool to block people from leaving

Published June 8, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT

A new report says China is increasingly using exit bans to keep people from leaving the country. Human rights activists, foreign journalists and their families are often the targets. Often they don’t know until they get to the border and their passport is confiscated.

The human rights non-governmental organizations Safeguard Defenders released the report. Dinah Gardner was the editor, and she speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now