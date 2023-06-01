© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
How to make the most of this summer travel season

Published June 1, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Memorial Day weekend kicked off the summer travel season with a bang. Data from the Transportation Security Administration shows nearly 9.8 million traveled this holiday weekend and experts anticipate the rest of summer to follow suit, with a busy travel season expected.

We talk to Samantha Brown, host of her travel series Places to Love on PBS, on her tips and tricks to plan a successful summer getaway.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

