Debt ceiling deal comes up for vote in House

Published May 31, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Conservative critics of a bipartisan compromise deal to reduce federal debt and spending are expected to make their voices heard Wednesday night in the House of Representatives when the deal comes up for a vote.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh about the urgency to pass the bill by Monday to avert a default when the U.S. can no longer pay its bills.

