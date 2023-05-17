Audiobooks to keep you company on Memorial Day driving recommended by 'The Stacks' Traci Thomas
Hear this interview on our podcast, Here & Now Anytime.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with “The Stacks” podcast creator and host Traci Thomas who has recommendations from the more recent crop of audiobooks to share.
Audiobook recommendations from Traci Thomas
Nonfiction
- “Rogues” by Patrick Radden Keefe
- “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by Samantha Irby
- “Spare” by Prince Harry
- “His Name is George Floyd” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa
- “Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay
- “The Best Strangers in the World” by Ari Shapiro
- “Dyscalculia” by Camonghne Felix
- “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy
- “Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma” by Claire Dederer
- “Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life” by Alice Wong
Fiction
- “Stories from the Tenants Downstairs” by Sidik Fofana
- “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
- “Chain Gang All-Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- “Lone Women” by Victor LaValle
- “Dances” by Nicole Cuffy
- “Trust” by Hernan Diaz
- “Big Swiss” by Jen Beagin
Poetry
- “Promises of Gold” by José Olivarez
- “Above Ground” by Clint Smith
