Here's how the different proposals for North Carolina's FY2024 budget compare

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the House and the Senate all have differing ideas of how to spend roughly $30 billion in state revenues in the fiscal year beginning in July.

Which budget proposals ultimately end up in the final spending plan will determine the size of state employee raises, income tax cuts and more.

Cooper, a Democrat, released his budget proposal in March. The Republican-led House passed its budget in April. Senate leader Phil Berger, also a Republican, has said his chamber plans to vote on its proposed spending plan during the week of May 15.

The Senate’s vote will kick off weeks of closed-door budget negotiations between House and Senate leaders. Once they reach a compromise, final votes will send the bill to Cooper, who can sign or veto — or let it become law without his signature.

And if no budget is enacted by July 1, state government will continue to operate at this year’s spending levels.