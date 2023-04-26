STNL! Featuring The Smoky Dunes

The Smoky Dunes will perform on Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Price: $10 suggested donation at the door. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours.

The Smoky Dunes are a Wilmington-based bluegrass duo comprised of guitarists Drew Walker and Marshall Brown. They have immersed themselves in the traditional styles of acoustic fingerpicking and flat-picking, calling on tunes from the many musical tributaries of Appalachian folk music. You'll find those high lonesome harmonies, flat-picking standards, and finger bustin' Merle Travis tunes on the set list, but you'll always hear some of their original compositions, as well. The Smoky Dunes have been featured in music venues across Wilmington, as well as on WECT News and at Thalian Hall. Drew and Marshall are also equally comfortable creating good times at weddings, private parties, and corporate events." You can find out more about The Smoky Dunes on Instagram, Bandcamp, Youtube, or Facebook.