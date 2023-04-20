© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!

A look at instances where common mistakes lead to gun violence

Published April 20, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

We look at three stories in recent days where common mistakes, from opening the wrong car door to driving up the wrong driveway, lead to gunfire and in one case, a death. 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was killed after the car she was in drove up the wrong driveway and the homeowner shot her.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post national columnist Philip Bump.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now