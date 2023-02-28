© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!

A former general's mission to rename military bases

Published February 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Former military Gen. Ty Seidule once revered Confederates, especially Robert E. Lee. But during his tenure in the military, Seidule learned that they weren’t patriots, as he previously thought.

David Freudberg of the public radio series Humankind tells us how Seidule’s realization fueled his mission to rename military assets honoring the Confederacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now