© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!

U.S.-Israel meeting comes after violent clashes

Published January 30, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. But Blinken’s visit comes during the bloodiest week the nation has seen in years, with Israeli and Palestinian attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses Israel’s violence and new far-right government with NPR Jerusalem correspondent Daniel Estrin.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now