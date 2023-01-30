Sundance Film Festival is back in person — but will its films bring moviegoers back to theaters?

The 2023 Sundance film festival wrapped up on Sunday. For the first time since 2020, Sundance welcomed in-person festival goers while retaining an online viewing option.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets a report from film critic Ty Burr, formerly of the Boston Globe. He’s the creator of the Substack newsletter “Ty Burr’s Watch List.”

A still from “Past Lives.” (Courtesy of A24)

Movie picks from Ty Burr

“Past Lives”

“You Hurt My Feelings”

“Little Richard: I Am Everything”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

