A closer look at the Memphis SCORPION Unit

Published January 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

The Memphis Police Department has disbanded its SCORPION Unit, the specialized police unit of the five officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. The acronym stood for “Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Keith Taylor, adjunct assistant professor in the department of law, police science and criminal justice administration at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and formerly the New York City Police Department.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

