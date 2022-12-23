© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Disgraced FTX cryptocurrency founder released on bail

Published December 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

FTX cryptocurrency founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on bail yesterday for a $250m bond.

The controversial businessman was extradited on Wednesday following his arrest in the Bahamas last week. He faces accusations of defrauding FTX customers for billions of dollars.

Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan has been following this story closely for weeks now and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for the latest.

