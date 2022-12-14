© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Lawmakers hammer out broad framework for government spending, but the devil's in the details

Published December 14, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with two Senators, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand and Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley about the politics of government spending in the lame-duck Congress, and how they worked together on a defense policy bill to improve the adjudication of sexual assault cases in the military.

