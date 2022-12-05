© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Noodle, the geriatric pug who captured the hearts of millions of followers on TikTok, has died

Published December 5, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST
Noodle the pug, a prophet and TikTok sensation. (Courtesy)
Noodle the pug, a prophet and TikTok sensation. (Courtesy)

Noodle charmed the world with a tongue that stuck out of his mouth and most of all, how he started the day. Was it going to be a “bones” or a “no bones” day? His owner, Jonathan Graziano, says Noodle died in his arms on Friday.

Graziano thanked people for loving Noodle — and is encouraging dog owners to honor Noodle by giving their dog a cheese ball. We revisit our conversation with Graziano from last year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

