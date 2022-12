French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of the Biden White House’s first State visit. France is the U.S.’ oldest ally. The two heads of State have much to discuss, including their positions on Ukraine and China, and what they may disagree on.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to NPR’s White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez for the latest.

