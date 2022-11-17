World population surpasses 8 billion

The world’s population has surpassed 8 billion people. This comes at a time of a steepening climate crisis threatening the habitability of some places.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with John Wilmoth of the United Nations Population Division about population growth trends and how the international community plans to ensure equitable care for people in low-income nations experiencing the highest growth rates.

