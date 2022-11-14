© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Published November 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday morning for over three hours. The leaders discussed Taiwan, the war in Ukraine, and North Korea’s nuclear tests. Biden said the U.S. would follow up on these topics by sending officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to continue the discussions.

NPR’s Emily Feng joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

