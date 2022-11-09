In North Carolina U.S House races, Democrats Nickel and Davis win 13th and 1st

Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines Tuesday night in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District.

Nickel served as a state senator since 2018. Speaking to supporters late Tuesday, he reiterated his campaign message to work on bipartisan legislation.

"I believe in North Carolina. I believe in the future of North Carolina. And I know voters are ready for change, and they're ready for progress," he said. "We ran this campaign on a simple premise: to put politics aside and get real results for North Carolina families."

The newly redrawn 13th District was considered one of the most competitive in the state. The district includes the southern half of Wake County, all of Johnston County, and parts of Harnett and Wayne counties.

Over in another key area, Democrat Don Davis has become the new representative for North Carolina's 1st Congressional District.

Gerry Broome / AP State Sen. Don Davis, D-Greene, takes the oath of office in the Senate chamber as lawmakers gather for the start of the 2017 Legislative session at the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 11, 2017.

Davis replaces retiring Representative G.K. Butterfield, who served as a congressman for almost 20 years.

In his acceptance speech, Davis said he will advocate for more resources for the next generation of leaders in his district.

"This is much larger than all of us. This is indeed about a legacy and about the future of Eastern North Carolina," he said.

Davis has served as a state senator since 2013.

District 1 runs from Rocky Mount to Elizabeth City and borders Virginia.