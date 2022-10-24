In Hays, Kansas, water conservation is a way of life

Hays is the largest city in northwest Kansas. It’s known as an economic and cultural center in the mostly rural region, but also as a model for conserving water. Now, as climate change intensifies droughts, other states are looking at how to tighten their water use, as Hays plans new strategies for its long-term water survival.

David Condos of the Kansas News Service reports.

