Election 2022 Questions: How to vote by mail in NC

BPR is answering listener queries about voting in this Fall’s election.

This week's question comes from Madison of Weaverville who wants to know if voting by mail is an option during the November 8th election.

The short answer is Yes! To find out more we asked Buncombe County’s Director of Elections Services, Corrine Duncan.

“You can vote by mail and we have already started mailing out ballots and that started on September 9th,” says Duncan. “Any North Carolina registered voter can vote a mail-in absentee ballot, no special circumstance is needed.”

Duncan says there are a few extra steps. Here’s what you need to know:

Requesting a ballot

Registered voters in North Carolina must request an absentee ballot with an official N.C. Absentee Ballot Request Form. There are two ways to access and submit the form:



Call your county Board of Elections office if you need help. Find your county Board of Elections here.

How to vote by mail

Voting by mail in North Carolina takes three simple steps — requesting, completing, and returning a ballot. Find detailed instructions to vote by mail here.

Important dates

November 1, 2022: Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form.

November 8, 2022: Election Day and civilian absentee ballot return deadline.

The process for absentee voting is the same in all North Carolina counties.

What other questions do you have about voting this November? BPR and America Amplified are answering your questions. Just text the letters BPR to 855-670-1777 and follow the prompts or fill out the below form.