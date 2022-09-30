10-year-old girl who fled Ukraine is reunited with her cat named Arsenii

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

When 10-year-old Agnessa and her family fled Ukraine, they had to leave almost everything behind, including Agnessa's cat, Arsenii. The family relocated to California, but Agnessa cried every day. She missed her cat. Now, thanks to the kindness of a network of animal rescuers, Arsenii was vaccinated, microchipped and given a passport. And after many months and 7,000 miles of travel, Agnessa and her cat have finally been reunited.