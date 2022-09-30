© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
10-year-old girl who fled Ukraine is reunited with her cat named Arsenii

Published September 30, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When 10-year-old Agnessa and her family fled Ukraine, they had to leave almost everything behind, including Agnessa's cat, Arsenii. The family relocated to California, but Agnessa cried every day. She missed her cat. Now, thanks to the kindness of a network of animal rescuers, Arsenii was vaccinated, microchipped and given a passport. And after many months and 7,000 miles of travel, Agnessa and her cat have finally been reunited. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.