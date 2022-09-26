You can now buy the longest book in existence, but it's not meant to be read

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. You can now buy the longest book in existence. But fair warning, it's not meant to be read. At 21,450 pages - think 15 copies of "War And Peace" stacked one on top of the other - ONEPIECE includes every panel of the long-running Japanese comic of the same name. Credit to artist Ilan Manouach. The sculpture is meant to represent the endless dissemination of comics online.