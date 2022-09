Find a book excerpt from “Forbidden City” here.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Vanessa Hua about her new novel, “Forbidden City,” centering around a teenage girl from a small village who is selected to serve the Communist Party and Chairman Mao at the start of the Cultural Revolution in China.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.