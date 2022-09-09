David Sedaris Contest Rules
- All who pledge during the weekend by phone or online will automatically be entered in the drawing
- Only one entry per household.
- Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win.
- The prize is not redeemable for cash.
- The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize.
- Contest runs from Saturday, September 16th 12:01am to Sunday, September 16th 11:59pm.
- You do not need to pledge to enter the drawing.
*To enter without making a pledge, please call (910) 343-1640