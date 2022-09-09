© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

David Sedaris Contest Rules

WHQR
Published September 9, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
sedaris_header.png
Photo courtesy of UNCW
/
  • All who pledge during the weekend by phone or online will automatically be entered in the drawing
  • Only one entry per household.
  • Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win.
  • The prize is not redeemable for cash.
  • The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize.
  • Contest runs from Saturday, September 16th 12:01am to Sunday, September 16th 11:59pm.
  • You do not need to pledge to enter the drawing.
    *To enter without making a pledge, please call (910) 343-1640